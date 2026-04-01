Gurugram targets 70,000 PNG connections in three months

The district administration has set a target to provide piped natural gas (PNG) connections to nearly 70,000 households in Gurugram over the next three months, officials said during a review meeting chaired by the principal advisor for urban development on Tuesday. Around 100 km of pipeline is planned, with existing network being expanded. Authorities said no subsidy is provided; costs vary by housing type. (PTI)

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by officials from the district administration, gas supply agencies, and civic bodies, with authorities prioritising expansion to ensure uninterrupted and safer domestic gas supply across Gurugram.

District food and supplies controller Ashok Rawat told HT that gas distribution companies, including Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Haryana City Gas, are scaling up infrastructure. “Efforts are being made to ensure that a large number of households are brought under PNG coverage within the stipulated timeline,” he said.

Officials said pipeline infrastructure is being expanded, with around 22,000 metres already available and additional work orders issued. Nearly 100 kilometres of pipeline is planned in the coming months. Around 60 teams are currently engaged in pipeline laying, with numbers expected to rise.

To be sure, the IGL has 21,692 connections in the city, and the HCG has 61,911 connections. Once operational, the cost to households would depend on high-rise to low-rise connections, with an average cost of ₹11,000-12,000 per connection. Though, there are no provisions of subsidies provided for consumers during fitment, said officials.

However, delays in approvals and coordination issues in some residential areas have slowed progress. Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said, “Applications for PNG pipeline work should be approved on priority so that the expansion work is not hindered.”

Sub-divisional magistrates have been tasked with resolving bottlenecks and coordinating with RWAs and local representatives. Residents in sectors including Sector 102 reported delays despite pipelines being laid, citing pending clearances. Officials said such issues are under review.