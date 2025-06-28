Gurugram taverns flout curbs, continue to evade annual tax

Despite restrictions under new Haryana’s excise policy, late-night liquor parties, live entertainment, and other violations continue unchecked in Gurugram, with excise officials accused of turning a blind eye even as residents and activists demand urgent action. Several Gurugram taverns openly advertise live performances and late-night parties, despite the policy banning both. Most operate without paying the mandatory 25% licence fee for extended hours. (HT PHOTO)

The new policy restricts liquor vends from operating beyond midnight and prohibits taverns—areas adjoining liquor vends—from serving alcohol or hosting entertainment events. Yet, guests said the party scene in the city is thriving, with no visible enforcement of these curbs.

“We thought Gurugram’s nightlife was over after the new rules. But nothing has changed,” said Aman Mehta, a corporate professional from Delhi. “In fact, the party scene is bigger than ever. You get liquor, music, and parties at any hour. We come here because Delhi has time limits—Gurugram doesn’t.”

Mehta and others said taverns routinely host events that go on until 4 or 5am, particularly on weekends. “We get offers for live music, DJs, and parties easily. Excise officers must know—it’s all over social media—but they do nothing,” he said.

Several taverns openly advertise “live performances” and “late-night parties,” despite the policy banning both. Most operate without paying the mandatory 25% licence fee for extended hours, sources said.

The excise officials said that the new policy restricts tavern size to 1,000 square yards and limits vend frontage to 25m. HT visited at least six ahatas on Saturday and found them flouting the guidelines. As per the excise policy no decorative/celebratory lighting on and around Tavern and vend is allowed but the liquor vends have decorated the vend with lights and have promoting events on social media platforms. HT is in possession of social media posts and pictures of the violations.

Narender Singh, a social activist and resident of Sector 86, said that ahatas are openly promoting entertainment events despite restrictions. “We regularly receive promotional messages from ahatas about live performances, especially on weekends. They have hired social media experts and dedicated teams who call potential guests, offer discounts, and even share pictures of past events,” he said. Singh added that the decorative lighting installed around these taverns attracts guests from a distance, making it obvious that large gatherings and parties are taking place in clear violation of excise norms.

Several residents have written to excise department regarding the violations but to no avail.