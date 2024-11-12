Gurugram: TB cases rise to 8k; officials credit ‘better reporting’

Tuberculosis cases in Gurugram have surged to approximately 8,000 so far in 2024, reflecting an increase of about 7,000 cases compared to 2023. Health department officials attribute this rise to a 2022 mandate that requires private hospitals to promptly report TB cases, leading to improved compliance and increased reporting in 2024 in contrast to the last two years. In June 2022, the health department issued a warning, stating that legal action would be taken if private hospitals did not submit the data on time. (HT Archive)

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, stressed the need for more comprehensive and accurate reporting as well as detection of cases at hospitals in the district. “As cases rise, expanding our reach becomes crucial. Until recently, only government hospitals reported cases. Now, with private hospitals also reporting cases, we are getting a clearer and more worrying picture of how widespread tuberculosis is in the city,” he added.

According to health department data, Gurugram’s only government hospital, the Sector 10 Civil Hospital, has treated about 4,000 tuberculosis patients this year, while private hospitals handled the remaining cases.Meanwhile, the district has also launched the Nikshay Mitra program, which provides tuberculosis patients with nutritional and medical assistance through community volunteers, to strengthen patient support, said officials.

In June 2022, the health department issued a warning, stating that legal action would be taken if private hospitals did not submit the data on time. “It was only after this that more private hospitals began sharing records, which led to better allocation of TB patient data in the city and subsequently increased reporting,” said Dr. Arun Kumar Saini, additional senior medical officer, Sector 10 Hospital.

According to officials, the surge is largely attributed to a recent mandate requiring private hospitals to report tuberculosis cases, as well as transmission in densely populated areas. Dr Manish Rathee, medical superintendent of Sector 10 Civil Hospital, pointed out that the improved reporting requirement has led to a more accurate understanding of case numbers. “In the past, many tuberculosis cases went unreported, especially in private hospitals. With this new reporting system, we now have a clearer picture of the actual number of tuberculosis cases. This will help us respond more effectively,” Rathee added.

In response to the rise in cases reported thus far, health officials are urgently scaling up efforts to identify, treat, and monitor patients as part of the National Strategic Plan, aiming to reduce cases to below 50 per 100,000 individuals, officials said, adding that Gurugram, however, currently stands at around 300 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, Saini said. Symptoms include a persistent cough, chest pain, weight loss, and night sweats. Left untreated, tuberculosis can become serious and is highly contagious, the additional senior medical officer added.

According to India’s National Strategic Plan to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, a target of reducing cases to fewer than 50 per 100,000 population. However, with Gurugram’s rate still around 300 cases per 100,000 population, health officials recognise the target as increasingly difficult. Saini noted, “With our current number of cases, reaching below 50 cases per lakh by 2025 is unlikely. Our numbers show that we have a long way to go.”

Following the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, Gurugram’s health department is taking a multi-pronged approach involving vaccinations, early diagnosis, sustained treatment, and specific support for high-risk groups, officials said. Awareness campaigns and expanded treatment facilities are also part of ongoing efforts, Dr Yadav said. “We are intensifying our efforts by improving patient support and treatment access to bring Gurugram closer to being free of tuberculosis,” he added.