Gurugram tightens traffic enforcement for Christmas, New Year

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, traffic incharges (TIs) of all zones in Gurugram were directed to enforce rules strictly during Christmas and New Years’ eve to limit violations and accidents, said officials. Police may impose one-way diversions and have identified temporary parking spots as joint enforcement with local police is finalised. (HT Archive)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan during a press conference on Tuesday said that on December 31 and the day after, around 1,200 traffic personnel, 66 traffic marshals and 64 traffic mitras or volunteers will set up special checkpoints on major city stretches, including near Galleria Market, Cyber City, Leisure Valley park, on Golf Course, Sohna-Badshahpur road and in Sector 29.

“In a joint effort with local police, surprise checkpoints to curb drink and drive, overspeeding and poor lane discipline will be enforced on all major roads in the city. Zonal officers will ensure smooth traffic flow, along with patrolling units to restrict wrongful parking,” said DCP Mohan, adding that one-way traffic diversions on key carriageways are under consideration.

According to Mohan, for smooth festivities, residents should plan in advance and avoid narrow stretches, especially while shopping. “We appeal to commuters to not park their vehicles on arterial roads outside market areas. Strict instructions have been issued to patrolling units for penalising offenders,” he added.

According to traffic police data of December 23, around 4,295 motorists have been fined in December for illegally parking their vehicles on unauthorised spots. For women safety, Mohan said traffic personnel on ground have been directed to attend emergencies and provide help to commuters in need.

Officials said this year’s traffic enforcement will focus on curbing driving under the influence.

“This festive season, strict action will be taken against traffic violators. Expect stricter enforcement of safety norms, zero tolerance for drink-and-drive, and a crackdown on reckless driving. We’re putting safety first,” a senior traffic official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said that the traffic police are in talks with local police for joint enforcement and a detailed traffic safety plan for New Year’s Eve is being figured out to decide the number of checkposts. Four to five temporary large parking spots have already been identified, and more are expected to be made operational.

When asked about traffic congestion during the festive season, Mohan said, “Traffic jams need to be differentiated from snarls. Congestion can be avoided with better planning and discipline. People are required to rely more on the public transport system during the festive rush.”

Last week, the traffic police held training sessions in four phases for 39 traffic volunteers last week, ahead of the Christmas celebrations. “During the training, the volunteers have been instructed to identify pain points of commuters and pedestrians in ensuring road safety during peak hours,” said a senior IRTE instructor.