Gurugram tops NCR property market; Sohna, SPR lead next growth wave

“Sohna, as one of the emerging micro-markets in South Gurugram, is anticipated to witness price appreciation up to 1.6X by 2030, benefitting both homebuyers and investors,” said Swapnil Anil, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India. “Infrastructure expansion and policy-backed development are the biggest enablers for this transformation.”

Colliers’ analysis shows Gurugram accounts for nearly 73% of NCR’s total graded residential supply of 85,921 units as of 2021-2025, underscoring its role as the region’s residential and commercial anchor. Driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure growth, and a rising professional workforce, Gurugram has transitioned from a satellite city to the economic heart of north India, it said.

Gurugram continues to dominate the National Capital Region’s (NCR) real estate landscape, emerging as the top-performing market among the region’s satellite cities, according to a new report by Canada-based global consultancy firm, Colliers. The study, titled ‘Emerging Micro-Markets Driving Growth in NCR’s Investment Landscape,’ identifies Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) as the five most promising investment corridors, with Sohna projected to record the sharpest price appreciation — up to 1.6 times by 2030.

The southern parts of Gurugram, particularly Sohna, are fast developing into self-sustained hubs powered by key infrastructure projects such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, IMT Sohna, and the proposed 10,000-acre Aravalli Jungle Safari. Despite this surge, Sohna’s housing prices, between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 per sq. ft, remain nearly 2.3 times more affordable than other premium Gurugram zones, attracting mid-segment buyers.

Reflecting Gurugram’s parallel commercial momentum, Sudeep Bhatt, director strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said, “Gurugram has placed itself as the commercial centre of Delhi NCR, given its exceptional infrastructure, uninterrupted connectivity, and flourishing business environment. Micro-markets like Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway, and SPR are quickly becoming the next-gen business districts.”

Bhatt cited Whiteland’s upcoming project, Urban Cubes 71 on SPR, as an example of the city’s expanding commercial footprint, offering “future-ready, sustainable spaces for modern enterprises.”

While Sohna and SPR anchor the city’s next wave of integrated growth, Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) remains Gurugram’s premier destination for luxury homebuyers, developers said. High-end projects in sectors 61, 65 and 66 have drawn strong investor interest, supported by top-tier civic infrastructure and connectivity upgrades, they added.

Manik Malik, CEO of real estate group BPTP, said, “Golf Course Extension Road continues to emerge as the most sought-after residential corridor in Gurugram. Its thriving retail and hospitality hubs, educational institutions, and strong civic amenities have positioned it as the top choice for lifestyle and investment.”

Echoing this, Aman Sarin, director and ceo of Anant Raj Limited, described GCER as “the undisputed destination of luxury living in Delhi NCR.” He said, “Its unmatched connectivity to business districts, proximity to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, and seamless access to the airport make it the address of choice for discerning buyers.”

According to Dr. Gautam Kanodia, founder of luxury realty group KREEVA and Kanodia Group, Gurugram’s luxury housing market is evolving into a global standard. “Buyers today want lifestyle experiences akin to Dubai or Singapore — and Gurugram delivers that balance of international quality with Indian rootedness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajjath Goel, managing director of MRG Group, a Gurugram-based developer, said the Colliers findings mirror on-ground trends. “Micro-markets like Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, and SPR are entering their next growth phase. Sohna, in particular, is set for remarkable appreciation due to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, IMT Sohna, and the upcoming jungle safari project,” he said.

The Colliers report concludes that Gurugram’s evolving micro-markets are reshaping NCR’s real estate investment landscape. “Infrastructure upgrades, policy-backed development, and a thriving business ecosystem are driving Gurugram’s transformation into the most dynamic real estate market in NCR,” the report notes, adding that “emerging corridors like Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, and SPR are unlocking long-term value for investors and end-users alike.”

“Gurugram’s property values are steadily rising, driven by large-scale infrastructure upgrades such as expressways and metro expansion,” said Sachin Gawri, founder and CEO of RISE Infraventures, a realty consultant firm. He added that progressive state measures, including the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, revised zoning plans, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing incentives, have “unlocked new growth corridors and improved land-use efficiency, fostering sustainable, high-density development around key mobility hubs.”