Gurugram town planning dept carries out demolition drive in Sohna

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Bhondsi. The department cleared 10 acres of land on which five illegal colonies were allegedly being developed without any permission or license from the government, officials said. They added that and despite repeated warnings, the construction had not been stopped.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that six houses that were under construction, a property dealer’s office, 25 plinths and boundary walls were demolished. “These colonies were in the initial stage of development and were demolished by the enforcement team after we issued notices to the owners. We again appeal to the buyers to not invest in such colonies as they don’t have any permission and are liable to come under the hammer anytime,” he said.

On Tuesday, the enforcement team had carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar, during which it cleared 30 acres of land, on which six illegal colonies were coming up.

In a separate development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran issued fines worth ₹5,000 each against 25 shopkeepers, who allegedly encroached upon open space in the market. HSVP officials said that if violators continue to encroach upon spaces then FIRs would be registered against them and occupation certificates cancelled.

An HSVP official said that residents are filing repeated complaints regarding encroachments in the Sector 14 market and they also observed several violations during their inspection. “Some shopkeepers rented out the gallery and common area in front of their shops to vendors, which obstructs the market and leads to crowding. Action is being taken against violators and videography of the market is being conducted daily,” he said.