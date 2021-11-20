Gurugram: Town planning dept slaps notice on 17 plot owners for violating norms

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday continued its drive against construction activities in private colonies and issued notices to 17 plot owners for continuing with their illegal construction activity or for not storing construction material properly.

According to the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Commission, construction activities have been banned in Gurugram and other adjoining districts due to high pollution levels.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said notices were issued to nine property owners in DLF Phase 1 and eight owners in Uppal South End and Vipul World after it was found that they were violating the CAQM directions. “A penalty of ₹30,000 has been slapped on each property owner for violations. We have also received complaints from other colonies and action would be taken against the owners,” he said.

DTCP officials said that while developers of large projects have ceased construction, they are receiving complaints that individual plot owners are still going on with construction activity in some pockets of private colonies. “We are continuously monitoring the situation but can’t reach everywhere. We request people from across the city to inform us about any such violation. We will take prompt action,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner.

The department also asked plot owners and contractors to ensure water is sprinkled on sand and other construction material and that they arecovered properly. The drive will be further intensified and the focus would on curbing activities causing pollution in the next few days, said officials.