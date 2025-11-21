Search
Gurugram traffic police seek suspension of 2,533 licences for drunk driving violations

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:36 am IST

The city conducted an extensive drive against ‘drink and drive’ culture in October during which four vehicles were seized from the spot, officials said.

The traffic police recently directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Gurugram to suspend license of 2,533 drivers found driving in an inebriated state, officials said on Thursday.

A suspension of three months is usually recommended to punish drivers found driving in violation of traffic laws. (HT archive)
A senior official said that recommendations to revoke licenses of the motorists were being sent on a regular basis to RTO. “Based on violations, 18,690 recommendations have been made in this regard since January 2025. A total of 1,521 licenses of violators were suspended by Gurugram RTO until June,” said Vikas Verma, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram traffic police.

Officials added that it takes time to complete the suspension process of residents with driving licenses registered in other states as recommendations are sent to their respective RTOs. A suspension of three months is usually recommended to punish drivers found driving in violation of traffic laws, and refrain them from driving again after the incidents, they added.

In September, a high-level meeting of the Road Safety Committee, comprising senior district administration officials decided that those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will have their driving licenses suspended for three months.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan had earlier instructed zonal officers to take strict action against those found guilty in the matter. “Strict enforcements should be maintained through frequent checkpoints on busy city stretches to ensure that commuters don’t drive under the influence of alcohol. While automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) cameras will penalise traffic violators, manual checking will continue at peak hours to prevent any untoward incident,” Mohan said.

Traffic officials also discussed the issue during a recent meeting on road safety and directions were issued to step up enforcements during night hours,when visibility drops during winter season.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram traffic police seek suspension of 2,533 licences for drunk driving violations
AI Summary AI Summary

Gurugram traffic police have ordered the suspension of 2,533 drivers' licenses due to drunk driving, as part of a crackdown initiated in October, which resulted in four vehicle seizures. Since January 2025, 18,690 suspension recommendations were made, with 1,521 licenses already suspended. Officials emphasize strict enforcement and enhanced checkpoints to deter violations.