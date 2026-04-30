The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday organised a capacity-building workshop for assistant sanitation inspectors and sanitation inspectors to improve its performance in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, officials said. Gurugram trains sanitation staff for Swachh Survekshan push

The session, held at the MCG office, focused on familiarising field-level staff with survey parameters, procedures and best practices to enhance Gurugram’s national cleanliness ranking.

Additional Municipal commissioner Ravindra Yadav said Swachh Survekshan is “not merely a competition but an important mechanism to strengthen urban sanitation systems,” adding that inspectors play a critical role as their efficiency and monitoring directly impact outcomes.

Officials trained participants on field photography, site inspection and reporting, handling citizen feedback, and adherence to sanitation standards. They were also briefed on data uploading through mobile applications, a key component of survey documentation.

Inspections will cover residential areas, markets, public spaces, drains and waste disposal sites, with emphasis on consistency, transparency and accuracy in reporting, officials said.

Joint commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh urged officials to follow survey guidelines with accountability, stressing that sustainable cleanliness requires community participation. Officials added that citizen feedback is a decisive factor in rankings and needs to be strengthened through awareness.

The workshop, officials said, is part of MCG’s effort to build institutional capacity and improve sanitation standards. For the 2024–25 Swachh Survekshan, Gurugram ranked 41st nationally among cities with a population of 3–10 lakh and 7th in Haryana, improving significantly from 140th in 2023–24, though still below its best rank of 19th in 2022.