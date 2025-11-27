Gurugram: Two arrested for extorting money from policemen in NCR

Two suspects including a Nepalese national were arrested near Sector 40 HUDA market on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from police personnel by impersonating as vigilance department officials, police said on Wednesday. The accused in police custody.

Police identified the suspects as Deepak Kumar, 45, originally from Charkhi Dadri, presently living in Sector 10, Gurugram and Nitin Kumar, 50, originally from Kathmandu, Nepal. presently living in Nangloi, Delhi.

According to police, Nitin used to come to India to extort money from police personnel in Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of the national capital region (NCR). He along with Deepak used to tell victims that there were multiple corruption complaints against them which could be settled if the victims pay them.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that the matter came to light when the duo targeted a traffic police zonal officer, deployed at the red light near Mayfield Gardens in Sector 50 on October 15.

“The suspects approached the zonal officer and identified themselves as vigilance officials. Both asked him to accompany them inside the nearby police post. They threatened him to pay ₹50,000 to settle numerous complaints of him taking bribes to avoid traffic challans. However, the officer asked them to show the complaints,” said the police officer.

The officer said the duo asked the zonal officer to pay them ₹5,000 instantly as they were leaving for a party.

“The suspects left instructing the zonal officer to call them on WhatsApp to see the complaints against him and send the money on a UPI number,” he said.

Investigators said that when the officer didn’t send them the money, they sent him a video on WhatsApp threatening that he would lose his job. The officer, instead, filed a complaint at Sector 50 police station on October 16 and an extortion case was registered.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the case was later handed over to the crime branch who arrested the duo on Tuesday.

“Nitin and Deepak confessed to extorting money from at least seven police personnel from various locations in the NCR in the past several months. Nitin used to flee to Nepal soon after successfully extorting money,” he said.

Turan said Deepak was a property dealer and had come in contact with Nitin during a Nepal trip two years back.

“Nitin has four criminal cases of rape, criminal conspiracy, illegal arms, damaging public property registered against him in separate police stations of Delhi while Deepak has two cases of cheque bounce against him,” he said.

The duo was taken on police-remand for detailed interrogation after production before a city court on Wednesday.