Gurugram: Two held for accidental shooting of cricket coach amid betting dispute

Gurugram:Two persons were arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a cricket coach accidentally while threatening his friend over a dispute regarding monetary losses due to betting in IPL matches, police said. The injured coach, Sikandar (32), a resident of Sector-10, was sitting at the office of his friend Ashish Kumar, a property dealer, when the incident took place.

The 35-year-old alleged shooter, from Samlkha in Panipat, and his 20-year-old associate, a suspected bookie from Bhimgarh Kheri in Gurugram, were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Sector 10 on Wednesday evening.

The injured coach, Sikandar (32), a resident of Sector-10, was sitting at the office of his friend Ashish Kumar, a property dealer, when the incident took place.

Kapil Ahlawat, ACP (West Gurugram), said the suspected bookie had a financial dispute with Ashish.

Police said Ashish had lost a good amount of money in betting during the recently-concluded IPL season, and owed money to the bookie, who had gone to Ashish’s office at 8 pm on Wednesday asking him to clear a debt of ₹1.63 lakh. However, he returned empty handed following an argument.

Ashish then rang Sikandar asking him to come for help and informed him the situation, the ACP said.

Later, when Sikandar was sitting with Ashish at his office, the two suspects – with several others – returned around 10 pm. “The suspects asked Ashish to come out, but Sikandar intervened and tried to resolve the matter. This led to a heated altercation and one of the accused opened fired. Sikandar sustained a gunshot injury in the leg,” the official said.

He was rushed to a civil hospital for treatment.

On Sikandar’s complaint, an FIR under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS and Arms Act provisions was registered at Sector-10 police station.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the suspects, with two arrests on Thursday morning, Ahlawat said, adding that raids are on to arrest others involved in the shooting.