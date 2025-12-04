Gurugram: Two men arrested for stealing car to ‘look rich’ for brother’s wedding

Police have arrested two men in Gurugram for stealing a car last month because they wanted to “look rich” at a wedding they were going to attend, police said on Wednesday. The stolen Mahindra Scorpio under police custody.

Police identified the two suspects as Pankaj Kumar, 28, from Banka village, Hathras, and his friend Sandeep Kumar, 37 from Khutipuri Brahman, Hathras. They both work at different private firms in Gurugram.

On the night of November 1, they walked into a wedding celebration in Sector 52 in a bid to steal a vehicle.

There, police said, Sandeep, posing as a parking attendant, approached a guest who had arrived in a Mahindra Scorpio. He told the car owner that there was a traffic jam in the back and he would park the car for him.

Once the owner handed over the keys, the accused left with the car, which also had a wallet inside.

After the event ended , the car owner searched for his car for two hours before realising that it was stolen. The next day, the victim filed a complaint on November 2 at the sector 53 police station.

Meanwhile, Pankaj and Sandeep drove to Narwana, where Pankaj’s brother’s wedding was underway. They picked up the groom in the stolen SUV and posed for pictures, hoping to impress relatives. Police said they had also planned to bring the bride back to her in-laws in the same car on a later date to create the impression that they were rich.

On November 2, Rohtak police received a complaint about two men in a black Scorpio fleeing from a petrol station after filling the car with diesel.

Gurugram Crime Branch (DLF-4 unit), led by inspector Narendra Shamra, reviewed footage from over 60 CCTV cameras along industrial roads, highway tolls, and market streets through Gurugram, Rohtak, Jind, and Narwana. They found several clues, including a number plate reflection and the vehicle passing through a toll device.

On November 4, the team located the Scorpio parked outside a house in Narwana. However, both the accused had fled seeing police team. The car was parked in the colony. Pankaj was then arrested on November 8 from Wazirabad, while Sandeep was nabbed on November 13 at Katariya Chowk, sector 14. The SUV was seized.