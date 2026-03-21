Gurugram, A two-day international conference on 'Emerging Trends in Health, Environment and Sustainability' commenced at Gurugram University on Saturday. Gurugram University holds international conference on environment protection, healthy lifestyles

The conference, held with the objective of promoting environmental protection, sustainable development and healthy lifestyles, was attended by more than 500 research scholars, faculty members, students and leading officials from various fields from India and abroad.

Organised by the Department of Bio-Sciences, the conference received 154 research papers, reflecting the growing global interest and awareness in the subject, according to an official statement.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh was the chief guest at the inaugural event, which was presided over by Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik.

Lauding the event, Narbir Singh said that this "plastic-free" conference organised by Gurugram University using digital media was an inspiring example.

"Young researchers and students can become real agents of change for environmental protection if they translate their ideas into action. Today's research and innovations will be meaningful only when their benefits reach the common people," the minister said.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Kaushik said the conference was kept completely plastic-free, using digital banners, digital posters and e-conference proceedings.

The initiative not only saves resources but also sends a strong message towards reducing environmental pollution, he said.

Dr Amit Arya, Vice-Chancellor of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, who was present at the event, said that such conferences not only provide guidance through the exchange of ideas but also ensure a better and safer future.

"The active participation of youths is extremely essential to make Haryana green and clean," he said.

Prof S K Gakhar, Vice Chairperson of Haryana Higher Education Council, who was a guest at the programme, said, "We all must together build a society where development is ensured along with respect for nature."

Drug Controller Lalit Kumar Goel also shared his views.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.