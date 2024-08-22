 Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 22, 2024, is 34.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 36.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.88 °C and 37.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 36.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 192.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 23, 2024 35.54 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 32.85 °C Light rain
August 25, 2024 34.3 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 31.87 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 30.34 °C Light rain
August 28, 2024 28.64 °C Light rain
August 29, 2024 32.29 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
