Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.46 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 8, 2024 27.47 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 34.07 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 25.41 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 31.03 °C Heavy intensity rain August 13, 2024 31.2 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 34.81 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.35 °C Light rain Chennai 29.93 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.71 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.98 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Light rain Delhi 29.36 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 7, 2024, is 27.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.46 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.24 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Gurugram the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.