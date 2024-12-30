Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on December 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on December 30, 2024, is 18.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.02 °C and 20.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.38 °C and 20.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Gurugram weather update on December 30, 2024
Gurugram weather update on December 30, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 31, 202418.14Sky is clear
January 1, 202518.60Scattered clouds
January 2, 202518.86Sky is clear
January 3, 202520.42Scattered clouds
January 4, 202521.97Broken clouds
January 5, 202522.75Sky is clear
January 6, 202521.46Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.93 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.96 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad21.83 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.7 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

