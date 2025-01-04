Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 4, 2025, is 19.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.02 °C and 25.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:38 PM. Gurugram weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.33 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 19.80 Few clouds January 6, 2025 22.01 Few clouds January 7, 2025 20.71 Light rain January 8, 2025 20.02 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 17.94 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 19.39 Few clouds January 11, 2025 20.05 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



