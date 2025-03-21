Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

Mar 21, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 21, 2025, is 32.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 34.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Gurugram weather update on March 21, 2025
Gurugram weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.15 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

With temperatures ranging between 16.02 °C and 34.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 22, 202532.07Few clouds
March 23, 202533.58Sky is clear
March 24, 202533.33Sky is clear
March 25, 202534.31Sky is clear
March 26, 202536.63Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.93Sky is clear
March 28, 202536.04Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai30.46 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.29 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.37 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.79 °C Few clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

