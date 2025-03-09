Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.53 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 9, 2025, is 30.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Gurugram weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 35.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.53 °C and 33.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 303.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 30.54 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 32.10 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 33.53 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 33.77 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 35.94 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 35.04 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 32.73 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



