Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on October 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 11, 2024, is 30.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 35.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.51 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.02 °C and 35.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 168.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 12, 2024
|34.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|34.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|34.26 °C
|Few clouds
|October 15, 2024
|34.51 °C
|Few clouds
|October 16, 2024
|34.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|33.33 °C
|Sky is clear
