Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 13, 2024, is 24.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 25.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Gurugram the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 14, 2024
|31.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|33.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 17, 2024
|34.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|27.84 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|34.01 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
