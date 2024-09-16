Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 16, 2024, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 17, 2024 33.89 °C Sky is clear
September 18, 2024 23.45 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 19, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 33.91 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 35.21 °C Scattered clouds
September 23, 2024 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain
Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 16, 2024
Gurugram weather update on September 16, 2024

