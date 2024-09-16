Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 33.89 °C Sky is clear September 18, 2024 23.45 °C Heavy intensity rain September 19, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 33.91 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 35.21 °C Scattered clouds September 23, 2024 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 16, 2024, is 33.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.02 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between 26.02 °C and 35.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

