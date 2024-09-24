Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 35.5 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 33.68 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 31.14 °C Few clouds September 28, 2024 27.84 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 31.07 °C Broken clouds September 30, 2024 33.8 °C Scattered clouds October 1, 2024 36.18 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 24, 2024, is 34.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 38.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.9 °C and 37.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 38.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 216.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024

