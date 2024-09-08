 Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on September 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 8, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.22 °C and 36.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 263.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 9, 2024 35.2 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 35.86 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 11, 2024 34.24 °C Moderate rain
September 12, 2024 32.39 °C Light rain
September 13, 2024 25.17 °C Moderate rain
September 14, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain
September 15, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Gurugram weather update on September 08, 2024
