Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 9, 2024 35.2 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 35.86 °C Heavy intensity rain September 11, 2024 34.24 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 32.39 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 25.17 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 34.36 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Gurugram today, on September 8, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.22 °C and 36.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 263.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024

