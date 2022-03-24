Gurugram:17 housing projects get notices for not obtaining occupancy certificate

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the developers of 17 group housing projects for not obtaining occupancy certificates but giving possession of apartments to flat owners in violation of rules. DTCP officials said in some cases, part occupancy certificates were obtained but the entire housing complex has been occupied.

According to the Haryana government, there are 28 residential projects across the state where possession has been given without obtaining the occupancy certificate, and most of these projects (17) are in Gurugram, followed by seven in Faridabad, two in Rewari and two in Sonepat.

The notice, issued by the department on Tuesday, said the owners, who have occupied buildings without obtaining occupancy certificates, are liable for penal action under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975.

“In the present situation wherein the building has been occupied without obtaining the OC, the department is not aware of the fire NOC regarding functionality of fire fighting system, structural safety certificate, fulfilment of environment guidelines, which are prerequisite for grant of OC for any building which may be resultant to any life threatening incident in future,” said the notice.

The notice to developers assumes significance after the Haryana government announced in the state assembly on Monday that it will scrutinise projects, where complaints have been lodged for structural defects and possession has been given without obtaining occupancy certificate.

District town planner R S Bhath said, “The director of DTCP issued directions to look into the instances where project developers have not obtained occupancy certificates but have offered possession of flats/apartments to homebuyers. We want to ensure that norms are followed in all the buildings and flat owners get legal hold of their units,” he said.

Bhath further said developers of these 17 projects have been asked to explain their position with regard to contravention of condition of approved building plans and rules within seven days or before March 30.

DTCP officials said an occupancy certificate has to be obtained by a developer before offering possession to flat owners as it certifies that a building is fit for living. To get an occupancy certificate, the developer has to submit a structural safety certificate, no-objection certificate from the fire safety authority, and certificates related to public health, electricity and other services, after which the permission is granted to occupy the buildings, said officials.

