Gurugram: Call centre staff robbed of 2 lakh through digital transactions, 7 booked

Gurugram: The city police have booked seven unidentified men for allegedly robbing over ₹2 lakh through digital transactions from a 26-year-old call centre employee at knife-point when she was walking to Huda City Centre Metro station on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Shahdara in Delhi, who works in a call centre dealing with delivery of flower and gifts in Sector 44, allegedly left the office around 6pm on Wednesday and was walking towards the Metro station when the seven men allegedly intercepted her in the middle of the road.

Police said they are still looking through CCTV footage from several spots in Sector 44 to establish the crime.

“Due to Diwali holiday, we could not recover any CCTV footage immediately and teams were sent on Friday to check the footage. The victim is seen walking but the suspects are not visible anywhere. She was probably in an isolated stretch which is not covered under any surveillance,” said Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station.

According to the Singh, the victim alleged that one of the suspects asked her to hand over all the cash from her bag. “She said another one snatched her bag, took out ₹500 and then snatched her laptop. She pleaded with them to return it following which they took her at knifepoint and forced her to transfer money through her mobile phone,” he said.

The victim claimed that they forced her to enter password for digital payments application and transferred ₹2,13,500 in this manner.

Singh said that according to the victim, the suspects then returned her mobile phone after which she walked up to the Metro station and immediately blocked all her accounts to ensure they don’t misuse it.

Police have registered a case under section 395 (dacoity) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station against unidentified suspects.