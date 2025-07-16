Gurugram: DC seeks report on four rain-linked deaths, FIR filed

The Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar has sought a detailed report on the four deaths reported during heavy rainfall on July 9, attributing the fatalities to alleged poor civic infrastructure and waterlogging.The report, to be submitted immediately by sub-divisional magistrates, will include autopsy findings and an assessment of the circumstances leading to the deaths besides details of damage to properties caused across the district. It will be sent to the Haryana government for further action against the responsible officials, Kumar said on Tuesday. The incidents sparked widespread public outrage on social media, with civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA facing sharp criticism. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The victims include Akshat Kumar Jain, 25, a software engineer who was electrocuted near an electric pole in Sector 49 while returning home on his motorcycle; Prashant Mishra, 22, who died of electrocution in Arjun Nagar the same night; and Pawan Kumar, 26, a delivery executive who died around 1am near plot 22 in Sector 18 in a similar manner. Shailender Kumar, a 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was sucked into an open manhole outside Sispal Vihar in Sector 47 due to strong water current. Locals found his feet sticking out of the manhole and rushed him to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The report will include the details of the autopsy establishing cause of deaths in the four deaths. It will be sent to the state government immediately for further action against erring officials,” he said.

While FIRs have been registered against officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in the electrocution cases, police said the FIR in the drowning incident was filed against “concerned department” officials, later confirmed to be under the jurisdiction of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The incidents sparked widespread public outrage on social media, with civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and GMDA facing sharp criticism. In response, MCG launched a drive to cover open manholes, placing more than 180 covers across the city. DHBVN managing director Ashok Kumar Garg directed officials to take immediate safety measures to prevent further incidents.

DHBVN and GMDA officials said they were cooperating with police in the investigations of the cases.