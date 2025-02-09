Gurugram:Delhi man killed in road crash in Sector 43

Gurugram: A 38-year-old Delhi resident was killed after a Mahindra Thar hit his car near Harijan colony in Sector 43, Gurugram, Saturday morning, said police, adding that the suspect was arrested in the evening. Such was the impact of the force that Singh lost control of his car and rammed a divider. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43 in critical head injuries. But doctors declared him dead. (HT Photo)

Police identified the victim as Harpal Singh, a resident of Kazipur in south west Delhi, who worked as a car driver at a Japanese firm on the MG Road in Sector 28. He was travelling to pick an official in Sector 5 at 6am. The suspect Thar driver was identified as Nikhil Arora, 32, resident of Sector 46.

Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said Singh’s Maruti Wagon-R was hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar from behind.

“Such was the impact of the force that Singh lost control of his car and rammed a divider. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43 in critical head injuries. But doctors declared him dead,” Kumar said.

Following a complaint from the victim’s brother a first information report was registered against the suspect under various sections of BNS at Sushant Lok police station for causing death by negligence and rash driving. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

“A commuter alerted police control room at 6.30pm. A police team reached the spot but someone had already rushed Singh to the hospital,” he added.

The wreckage of the Delhi registered Wagon-R and the Punjab registered Thar was later removed from road after being impounded.

Police said that they will soon track down the Thar driver and arrest him. “Probably he was drunk and might have been returning from a party or pub due to which he ended up hitting the car at a high speed,” he said.