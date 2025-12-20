Gurugram: DTCP issues over 380 fresh notices to building plan violators

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued notices to 382 property owners in DLF phase one to fiveon Friday for building plan violations, said officials. The department also said that they will submit a detailed report on this matter in the court within the time frame. (HT)

A senior DTCP official said that a fresh survey was conducted in these colonies to ensure that notices are served to all the houses and buildings where violations such as additional construction beyond approved plan, operating commercial establishments in houseshave been carried out. All the property owners have been asked to submit replies by January 16, 2026.

Earlier, the department had issued notices to 4,183 houses in these five colonies in January this year. The matter is under the consideration of the Punjab and High Court and the next date of hearing is on January 30, 2026.

In 2021, the residential welfare association (RWA) of the DLF areas had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal construction and commercial activities in residential areas. Last year, the High Court ordered the Haryana government to survey those houses where violations of regulations were observed.

However, residents of the area and a few property owners filed a petition in the Supreme Court in April 2025 claiming that the High Court did not provide a hearing opportunity to them.

Following this submission, the Supreme Court on October 28 set aside the High Court’s order, and directed that the appellants and all affected persons be allowed to apply to join the proceedings within two weeks, and asked the state government to give wide publicity to this opportunity.

Following the fresh directions, the DTCP department has asked all the affected property owners to submit their replies by January 16. “The department will give them an opportunity for hearing on January 19. The latest survey was conducted to ensure that all the properties which have violations are issued notices, and they get a chance to submit replies. The next date of hearing in the matter is on January 30 in the Punjab and Haryana High court. We will follow the directions issued by the court,” said Amit Madholia. district town planner, enforcement.

As per the department, notices have been issued to 445 houses in DLF Phase 1, 872 in Phase 2, 845 in Phase 3, 198 in Phase 4, and 26 in Phase 5 for violating the occupancy certificate norms and building plan violations. The total number of large houses are 2,386. The department has also identified , 2,179 EWS houses in DLF phases 1 to 5 where violations have been carried out.