Gurugram-Faridabad road chokes on illegally dumped waste, locals slam civic apathy

The once-scenic Gurugram-Faridabad Road, a vital lifeline between two key NCR cities, has now devolved into a massive, open-air dumping ground, earning the nickname “Garbage Gallery” from frustrated commuters. Once known for its panoramic views of the Aravallis, the stretch now reeks of decay, uncollected waste, and administrative inaction. Illegally dumped waste along the road. near Khushboo Chowk in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Daily commuters report navigating through not just traffic but also the stench and hazards of illegal waste piles since the last one month, ranging from kitchen refuse and plastic bags to construction debris and glass shards, some of which have spilled from green belts onto the main carriageway.

“This is not urban neglect anymore; this is environmental vandalism. What started near Bandhwari has now infested this highway,” said Suhel Seth, a Gurugram-based businessman and columnist. “Construction waste has taken over road shoulders and is now inching dangerously close to the main road, putting commuters and the ecosystem at risk.”

Commuters like Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Valley View Estate, echoed the sentiment: “The view is disgusting. It’s like the authorities have quietly accepted this mess. Every day I see new piles of waste. It’s never-ending.”

Ramesh Singh, a corporate executive who cycles to work on weekends, highlighted safety risks: “Forget aesthetics. It’s a safety hazard. Sharp materials, nails, and broken glass from debris pose real danger to two-wheelers. And we’re talking about a major road here.”

Meanwhile, Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air, described the situation as a complete collapse of civic enforcement. “Given the breakdown in monitoring and enforcement capacities, along with the city’s dire civic mess and waste crisis, it’s imperative that local authorities send an SOS to the chief minister. The Cabinet should consider deploying defence forces, who are trained to protect national boundaries, to safeguard our ecologically fragile topography and hills,” she added.

Unchecked dumping, particularly of inert materials, is causing irreversible damage, rendering the soil impervious to water absorption and increasing the city’s vulnerability to extreme weather events like cloudbursts, Takkar added. “The Deputy Commissioner, MCG, and Pollution Board must seek reinforcements immediately. Meanwhile, the chief minister should stall the S+4 policy in settled colonies, which will only worsen the waste crisis, until we have the capacity to manage the current situation effectively.”

What began as sporadic dumping has escalated into systemic abuse of public land. With no CCTV surveillance, fencing, or routine patrols, miscreants continue to dump waste under cover of darkness, residents alleged. Entire green belts have vanished beneath rubble and plastics, they added.

MCG response: Crackdown underway

In response to public outcry, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has ramped up its crackdown on illegal dumping across the city. According to Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, illegal dumping is punishable, and dedicated Sanitation Security Forces, with police support, are now patrolling key areas, especially at night.

During a July special drive, the MCG seized 81 vehicles and imposed ₹12.3 lakh in fines. Dumping hotspots like sectors 48, 29, 65, Ghata, Khandsa, and Sector 9 were under constant monitoring. “The message is clear. We will not tolerate those who treat Gurugram like a landfill,” said Dahiya. “Whether someone dumps directly or through hired help, legal action will follow.”

Despite efforts, residents argue the Gurugram-Faridabad stretch continues to be abused with impunity. They demand 24x7 surveillance, public naming of offenders, and tighter regulation on construction waste transport.

The MCG has also called on residents to act responsibly and use designated secondary waste collection points, especially for construction debris, which should go to the Basai C&D Waste Management Plant. “Let us adopt the spirit of Mera Sheher, Meri Zimmedari,” Dahiya urged.