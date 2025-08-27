Gurugram: Flyover construction at Pachgaon Chowk approved

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh and Union minister of state for road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects to be built on the Gurugram-Jaipur section of National Highway-48 (old NH-8), said officials adding that the projects includes the construction of multiple flyovers including one at Pachgaon chowk, foot overbridges for pedestrians, drains and other structures for safer movement of vehicles, and to reduce congestion on the highway. The inauguration was held digitally at an event held at Apparels House in Sector 44. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The inauguration was held digitally at an event held at Apparels House in Sector 44 where senior officials of the district administration and NHAI were present.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Inderjit Singh said that Gurugram and Rewari are the backbone of the economy of not only Haryana but the entire country as both districts are major centers of industrial and business activities where lakhs of vehicles pass through this route every day. He said that the upgrading the Delhi-Jaipur highway was crucial for industrial growth and development in the entire south Haryana.

Referring to the construction of a flyover at Pachgaon Chowk, which has been a long pending demand of local villagers from Pachgaon, Rao said that key infrastructure is coming around Pachgaon and KMP Expressway as the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) is planning to develop industrial cities and townships in this area, and it was crucial to provide a passage to the vehicles to cross the highway.

“The proposed toll plaza at Pachgaon is in the early stages of construction and its location can be shifted in view of the future developments as the RRTS project, KMP railway project and other infrastructure will come at Pachgaon Chowk. The process to identify a new location for till plaza has been initiated,” said Rao.

In his address, Harsh Malhotra said that the projects whose foundation stones are being laid would ensure a safer and smoother travel experience for the residents and commuters of Gurugram, Rewari, and adjoining regions.

“The four flyover projects at Panchgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company, and Sahlawas are aimed at eliminating conflicts and addressing accident-prone blackspots,” said Malhotra.

The Gurugram MP further said that if the Manesar flyover is extended 500 meters ahead and connected to Manesar hill, then the journey will become easier for commuters and there will be less congestion. “The work on the flyovers under construction at Bilaspur and Bawal on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway is going at a very slow pace. It needs to be accelerated to ensure that these structures are completed within timelines,” he said.