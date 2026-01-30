Gurugram: GMRL seeks land for construction of entry, exits at 8 stations

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has requested the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to provide approximately one acre of land for the entry and exit points of eight of the 14 proposed metro stations in the first phase of the Old Gurugram Metro project, said officials. When asked about the matter, an HSVP official said that the matter is under the consideration of the higher authorities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

GMRL had awarded the tender for construction of the first phase of Gurugram Metro in September last year, said officials, adding that work has started between Sector 45 and Bakhtawar Chowk and by May slabs on the pillars will be laid.

The GMRL has written to HSVP to make provision of land for eight metro stations including the Millennium City Centre Metro station where it needs 575 square meters of land for one gate and 668 square meters for the other. Similarly, 676 square meters are needed for the Sector 45 station, 287 square meters for Sector 33, 628 square meters for Udyog Vihar Phase Six, 289 square meters for Sector 10, and 306 square meters for Sector 37. The construction of the Basai Metro station requires 708 square meters of land at three different locations. Similarly, at the proposed metro station near Dwarka Expressway in Sector 101, entry and exit gates will be built on both sides of the road which requires 371 square meters for the first gate and 293 square meters for the second.

As per the GMRL most of this land is owned by HSVP and they have asked the authority to hand over this land at the earliest. If any of the patches are owned by private owners, then the same would be acquired as per the newly notified land our has policy for Gurugram Metro.

To be sure, the Haryana government has formed a land acquisition committee headed by the deputy commissioner to oversee this process. The land will be purchased at a price, which is 25 percent higher than the predetermined rate.

