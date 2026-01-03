Gurugram: MCG staff attacked by locals during stray cattle capture drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has lodged two FIRs after two of itsfield teams were allegedly attacked, abused and obstructed in two separate incidents while carrying out a special drive on Friday to capture stray cattle from city roads, said police officers. The second FIR was registered at New Colony police station by MCG assistant sanitary inspector on December 31. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the first FIR registered at Sector 56 police station, the complainant, Akash Kumar, an assistant sanitary inspector with MCG, said that he was part of a team deployed to capture stray cows in the Sector 56 area between 12pm to1pm when several local residents deliberately interfered with their work.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said that the suspects allegedly abused the MCG staff, issued threats to kill them and forcibly drove away the cattle, preventing the team from performing their duty.

“As per the complaint, motorcycles were allegedly used to chase and scatter the animals. Some of the vehicles had number plates, which were noted by the team, while others reportedly did not have registration plates. The complainant told police that photographs and video clips showing the accused driving away the cattle were available and had been provided as evidence. Five people have been named in the FIR, all residents of the Sector 56 area, according to police records,” said Dahiya.

The second FIR was registered at New Colony police station by MCG assistant sanitary inspector on December 31. According to MCG officials, unidentified persons allegedly attacked a municipal vehicle, forcibly freed cows that had been loaded for transport, manhandled staff members, resulting in minor injuries and issued threats of serious consequences. A video recording of the incident has been cited as part of the evidence and is expected to be examined during the investigation.

Sandeep Turan, Gururgam police spokesperson said they have registered two cases after conducting investigation. “We have recorded statements of the MCG officials and eye witnesses and will arrest the suspects at the earliest,” he said.

The cases have been registered at Sector 56 and New Colony police stations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, under Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of official duty), Section 3(5) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation and use of criminal force).

Despite resistance in a few areas, MCG said its special drive against stray cattle has shown results. In December 2025, teams captured 422 animals and safely shifted them to registered gaushalas and nandishalas. Officials said the animals were handled gently and provided with proper fodder, water and care. The corporation has appealed to cattle owners not to leave animals unattended on roads, warning that violations will invite fines and legal action.