Gurugram: NHAI to redraw plan for Hero Honda–Umang Chowk road

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will prepare a fresh plan for constructing an elevated road along the 3.2-kilometre stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Gurugram to ensure smoother traffic flow, officials said. NHAI will now submit a new proposal and cost estimate to GMDA for approval. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

This marks a shift from an earlier Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)-approved plan for a six-lane surface road, a flyover, and two vehicle underpasses. NHAI will now submit a new proposal and cost estimate to GMDA for approval.

A GMDA official said the state government has taken up the proposal with the Union transport ministry, which has approved the elevated road. “The highway authority will prepare a plan for the elevated road and submit it to the GMDA. Whatever is the best solution will be chosen, and the authority will pay the money for the project,” the official said, adding GMDA has also approved ₹77 lakh for repairs to the existing road.

A senior NHAI official said a fresh proposal was necessary as the stretch is heavily congested and a metro rail corridor is also planned along the same alignment. “A new proposal and estimate will be made for this project. We are working on this proposal,” the official said.

Highway officials said approval has been received for the design of a stormwater drain along the stretch, and construction will begin soon. They noted sewage from adjoining areas currently flows onto the road.

The upgrade has been pending for three to four years due to legal issues and delays in shifting utilities. Earlier plans included widening the road and constructing a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, with a later proposal suggesting flyovers at Sector 37 and Khandsa Chowk.