Gurugram: Plans for underpass, 6-lane flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to construct an underpass and an already approved flyover at the busy Dadi Sati Chowk to ease the movement of traffic on all the four sides (Sector 85-86-89-90 intersection). According to GMDA’s plan, the flyover will have three lanes on both sides lanes and a two-lane service road will also be constructed.

The six-lane flyover will be built at Dadi Sati Chowk rom Dwarka Expressway side towards Manesar as per the approval given by the state government almost a yea- and-half-ago. To ease traffic, the authority has now planned to construct a six-lane underpass also at the same location, which will be constructed from Rampura Chowk side towards Hayatpur.

The information was shared during a review meeting chaired by principal advisor for urban development, DS Dhesi, held with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials at their Sector-44 office on Thursday.

Engineering officials, during the meeting, shared that the new design for the intersection will be ready in the next two to three days and a tender for the project will be issued within the next 15 days.

A GMDA official, who participated in the meeting, said Dhesi instructed officials to ensure that the tender for the flyover project is floated at the earliest as the construction approval was given by the Haryana government almost a year-and-a-half ago.

After he approval from the state government, the GMDA had prepared a tender for the construction of the flyover at a cost of ₹58 crore but due to changes in design and plans, the same was not floated.

As per a traffic survey, conducted on behalf of GMDA, approximately 9,700 vehicles commute daily from Dwarka Expressway to Manesar.

During the meeting, Dhesi also issued directions that a policy should be prepared regarding repair of damaged water and sewer pipelines.

As soon as information about a damaged pipeline is received, it should be repaired immediately or repair work should begin the next day. No negligence should be tolerated in this work, he said at the meeting.

Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran officials, during the meeting said that the Section 6 notice for land acquisition for the Greater SPR has been issued. The award for this land will be announced soon.

After this, the landowners will be compensated and possession of the land will be taken. The construction plan will then be initiated, they added.