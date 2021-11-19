Gurugram’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Gurugram’s air quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category on Thursday, due to the dip in temperature and low wind speed, which, according to experts, are not allowing pollutants over Gurugram and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) to disperse.

Gurugram’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was recorded at 323 on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, and the situation is likely to remain the same until there is an improvement in wind speed.

This, however, was a slight improvement compared to Wednesday’s AQI reading of 344.

All four stations in Gurugram recorded ‘very poor’ air quality on Thursday. Vikas Sadan recorded the highest AQI reading-- 355, followed by Sector 51--324, Teri Gram recorded an AQI reading of 313 and Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI reading of 301.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), winds from northern hilly states are moving towards the plains, which will bring down the temperature further. Dr Anurani Sharma, associate professor, Teri School of Advanced Studies, said that though there was some dissipation of pollutants two days ago, the situation has again worsened and is unlikely to change in the next few days. “The accumulation of pollutants is taking place again and unless there is a major change in wind speed, or there is some rain, the pollution will remain in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ category, as the temperature is also dipping,” she said.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board, meanwhile, said that district authorities and civic agencies were taking all measures according to the Graded Response Action Plan. S Narayanan, member secretary, state pollution control board, said that directions from Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas were being implemented to reduce pollution.

The CAQM late night Tuesday directed that schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders. It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within a 300km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30, construction and demolition activities are banned in Delhi-NCR till November 21, and trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

The district administration said that all civic agencies have been asked to enforce anti-pollution measures and also to take proactive action to help improve air quality.

“The construction ban is being implemented strictly. Dust control measures have also been taken and industrial units using CNG and PNG are only allowed to operate,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

On Thursday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the formation of a committee at the district-level to suggest and implement measures for improving air quality. He also said the government was mulling the implementation of an odd-even scheme for vehicles if there was general consensus.