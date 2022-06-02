Gurugram’s mercury to rise but no heatwave likely: IMD

Some parts of Gurugram witnessed light rain late in the evening, which came on the heels of a hot day as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius (°C) and a minimum temperature of 24°C. According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh, there was an average increase of 2°C in the maximum temperature across the state.

Gurugram had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5°C and a minimum temperature of 24°C on Tuesday .

While weather in the city and across the state is expected to remain dry for the next few days and temperature is expected to rise steadily, there will be no heatwave like last month, the IMD said on Wednesday. The Met department in Chandigarh also noted that there was a minor western disturbance over Haryana, which could lead to scattered and light rainfall in the next day, but officials said that it would not have much impact on the overall conditions.

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.

Manmohan Singh, regional director, IMD, Chandigarh said that there was a minor western disturbance over Haryana which could cause light scattered rain over Haryana and Punjab. “Minor cloud activity has been observed over Gururgam and adjoining areas but this is not significant. The clouds may bring some relief in the evening. Heatwave conditions will not return but the temperature is expected to rise,” he said.

City residents, meanwhile, said that they were expecting rain soon. “I am expecting rain and thunderstorm to bring relief the way it did in Delhi on Monday. Hopefully, rains will come soon as the monsoon has entered south and west India,” said Sahil Saifi, a resident of Sector 23A.