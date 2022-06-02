Gurugram’s mercury to rise but no heatwave likely: IMD
Some parts of Gurugram witnessed light rain late in the evening, which came on the heels of a hot day as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius (°C) and a minimum temperature of 24°C. According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh, there was an average increase of 2°C in the maximum temperature across the state.
Gurugram had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5°C and a minimum temperature of 24°C on Tuesday .
While weather in the city and across the state is expected to remain dry for the next few days and temperature is expected to rise steadily, there will be no heatwave like last month, the IMD said on Wednesday. The Met department in Chandigarh also noted that there was a minor western disturbance over Haryana, which could lead to scattered and light rainfall in the next day, but officials said that it would not have much impact on the overall conditions.
A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.
Manmohan Singh, regional director, IMD, Chandigarh said that there was a minor western disturbance over Haryana which could cause light scattered rain over Haryana and Punjab. “Minor cloud activity has been observed over Gururgam and adjoining areas but this is not significant. The clouds may bring some relief in the evening. Heatwave conditions will not return but the temperature is expected to rise,” he said.
City residents, meanwhile, said that they were expecting rain soon. “I am expecting rain and thunderstorm to bring relief the way it did in Delhi on Monday. Hopefully, rains will come soon as the monsoon has entered south and west India,” said Sahil Saifi, a resident of Sector 23A.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics