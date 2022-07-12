Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road open for traffic
- The elevated road has significantly reduced travel time between Gurugram and Sohna as now, commuters can easily avoid congested junctions, such as Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk, which fall on the stretch, and instead take the elevated road to reach their destinations.
Commuters can now travel seamlessly from Gurugram to Sohna as the entire 21.65km-long Sohna elevated road has now been made available to the public after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened the remaining 8.94km section between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur for traffic on a trial basis on Monday afternoon.
The elevated road has significantly reduced travel time between Gurugram and Sohna as now, commuters can easily avoid congested junctions, such as Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk, which fall on the stretch, and instead take the elevated road to reach their destinations. “Until earlier this year, it took at least an hour to cover the entire 21.65km stretch. Now, it will take commuters hardly 15-20 minutes to cover the entire stretch,” said an official spokesperson of the NHAI.
A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk, which is also a part of the project, was also opened to vehicular traffic around 1pm on Monday. The 12.71km section of the project between Sohna and Badshahpur was opened for vehicular movement in April this year. “Keeping public convenience in mind, we opened the remaining section of the Sohna elevated road on the scheduled date of inauguration (Monday) on a trial basis. A formal inauguration of the project will happen very soon,” said P K Kaushik, project director of NHAI.
The inauguration of the project by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to take place on Monday but it was cancelled. According to a senior NHAI official overseeing the project, the minister on Sunday directed to open the remaining section without a formal inauguration. “The construction of the 8.94km finished around two weeks ago and all the requisite road quality and safety tests were completed in the interim,” said the official.
Gadkari took to his official Twitter account around 12:30pm on Monday informing the road will be opened for traffic. He stated that the elevated road is being developed as a six-lane stretch at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore and includes three service lanes on each side.
The minister also said that with an interchange at Alipur on the elevated road stretch, the project will serve as an important link for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The elevated road also falls on the 130km route between Rajiv Chowk and Alwar in Rajasthan. It is expected to bring down the travel time to from three hours to just over two hours, said NHAI officials.
The NHAI spokesperson quoted above said the construction of the project commenced on January 1, 2019, and the original time period to complete the project was 30 months. “Due to interruptions in construction work arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline was later extended to June 30, 2022,” he said. Besides the pandemic, a 40m under-construction portion of the elevated road collapsed near Vipul Greens society in August 2020, which held up work for nearly two months.
Commuters were beyond elated to access the elevated road on the first day of its opening as it has reduced travel time to one-third of the time taken earlier to cover the distance.
“I took a drive on the newly opened elevated road...I reached Sohna from Rajiv Chowk in under 20 minutes. The same journey usually took an hour to complete, which sometimes crossed over 100 minutes during peak traffic hours,” said Harshit Shukla, a resident of Sector 70-A.
File data of trees felled illegally in past 3 years: Delhi HC to forest dept
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi government's forest department to furnish data of the trees felled illegally and without permission in the last three years. Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years.
Security guard shoots ‘thief’ dead in Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday night at a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project site near Karkardooma by a security guard deployed there when Gupta and his friend were allegedly trying to steal iron rods, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ashish Gupta. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the friend of the deceased, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
Delhi govt starts issuing penalties for violating plastic-ban rule
The Delhi government on Monday began penalising violators found using, selling, manufacturing or stocking 19 single-use plastic items that were banned in the national capital from July 1. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and urban local bodies (ULBs) issued a total of 119 fines on Monday, amounting to ₹1.23 crore, besides shutting factories and market units that were caught violating norms. The DPCC said inspection drives will continue in the coming days.
Strong rain in parts of Delhi catches IMD off-guard again
PA sharp, strong burst of rain in parts of the national capital on Monday caught the Met department off guard once again, a day after the agency predicted “very light rain or drizzle” across the Capital. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the city's wettest neighbourhood, getting 77.5mm of rain till 5.30pm on Monday, a spell classified as 'heavy rainfall', while Pusa got 25mm of rain, categorised as a 'moderate' spell.
Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police. STF Haryana, superintendent of police, Sumit Kuhar, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs.
