Gurugram: Speeding truck mows down woman cycling home in Sec 104

A 35-year-old woman died after a speeding 10-wheeler dumper truck allegedly mowed her down while she was returning home on a bicycle in Sector 104 on Thursday evening, police said. According to police, the deceased Jhoolan devi, was from Bihar’s Katihar district and a resident of Sector 3A. (HT )

According to police, the deceased Jhoolan devi, was from Bihar’s Katihar district and a resident of Sector 3A. She worked as a domestic help in the Joyville society in Sector 102.

Police said the incident took place around 5.30pm when she was returning home and was on the Dhanwapur-Dwarka Expressway link road when a speeding truck ran over her. The driver abandoned the vehicle there and tried to flee, but locals and passersby caught him, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said locals had alerted the police control room and the woman was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A.

“However, doctors declared her dead on arrival after which her family was alerted. Police arrested the driver, Ali Shaan, 40, from the spot,” Turan said.

Investigators said Shaan is from Bisru village in Nuh and was returning from a construction site along the Dwarka Expressway at the time of the incident.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s family, an FIR was registered against Shaan under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rajendra Park police station on Thursday night.

The driver has been granted bail, police informed.