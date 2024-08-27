Gururgam: Man killed, colleague injured after truck runs them over Delhi-Jaipur e-way

A man died, and his colleague was injured after they were run over by a speeding truck near the entrance of a private university at Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway. The accident occurred around 6.30pm on Saturday, police said, adding that the two were returning home on a motorcycle. They were traveling to Rewari on a motorcycle when the accident happened. (File Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash Singh from Rewari, while his injured friend is Manish Kumar Jangid from Sikar, Rajasthan. According to police, Singh and Jangid worked for a furniture design and manufacturing firm located at Gwal Pahari in DLF Phase-I. They were traveling to Rewari on a motorcycle when the accident happened.

Police reported that Singh was riding the motorcycle, and Jangid was the pillion rider. A speeding truck attempted to overtake them and hit the motorcycle. Investigators said Jangid was thrown to the side of the expressway (NH-48), while Singh lost balance and fell onto the main lane, where he was run over by the truck. Despite his minor injuries, Jangid managed to move Singh to the roadside with the help of other commuters who gathered to assist, they added.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that both victims were rushed to Rewari civil hospital with the help of commuters and police. “Jangid survived with several injuries, but doctors declared Singh dead on arrival. The driver fled the scene with the truck, but Jangid had noted part of the truck’s registration, which is helping us trace the owner and driver,” Kumar said.

An FIR was filed against the unidentified truck driver on Jangid’s complaint under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Sunday.