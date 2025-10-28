Gururgam societies use water sprinklers, anti-smog guns to fight pollution

Amid the onset of winter pollution, several housing societies and condominiums across Gurugram have taken independent measures to curb dust and smog by deploying water-sprinkling systems and anti-smog guns from high-rise terraces. These efforts aim to create a rain-like effect to settle particulate matter and improve local air quality.

Environmentalists say that while artificial rain or cloud seeding can temporarily reduce pollution levels by washing away airborne particles, such measures have only limited and localised impact. “Sprinkling of water can at best have a localised limited impact when the entire airshed is highly polluted,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air. She added, “Sprinkling clean water from a height definitely helps, but using drones for this purpose would be far more effective. To prevent such emissions from accumulating, maintaining a healthy Leaf Area Index (LAI) is crucial.”

At Rising Homes Society in Sector 92, residents have been using treated water from their sewage treatment plant (STP) to sprinkle from a height of 20 feet during night and early morning hours. “This initiative not only helps reduce dust and air pollution around the society but also cleans the leaves of plants, allowing them to grow better,” said Praveen Malik, RWA president. “We have been following this practice for nearly three years now. Recently, we also installed anti-smog guns, and the difference is quite visible. The AQI drops by around 50 to 60 points, according to our private air quality monitors,” he added.

However, experts have raised safety concerns. NB Nair, environmentalist and a retired scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, warned, “Under no condition should STP water be used for aerial spray. Even when STP water droplets dry off, the particulate matter containing pathogens will remain floating in the breathing zone for a very long time.”