Gururgam societies use water sprinklers, anti-smog guns to fight pollution

Amid the onset of winter pollution, several housing societies and condominiums across Gurugram have taken independent measures to curb dust and smog by deploying water-sprinkling systems and anti-smog guns from high-rise terraces. These efforts aim to create a rain-like effect to settle particulate matter and improve local air quality.
Environmentalists say that while artificial rain or cloud seeding can temporarily reduce pollution levels by washing away airborne particles, such measures have only limited and localised impact. “Sprinkling of water can at best have a localised limited impact when the entire airshed is highly polluted,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air. She added, “Sprinkling clean water from a height definitely helps, but using drones for this purpose would be far more effective. To prevent such emissions from accumulating, maintaining a healthy Leaf Area Index (LAI) is crucial.”
At Rising Homes Society in Sector 92, residents have been using treated water from their sewage treatment plant (STP) to sprinkle from a height of 20 feet during night and early morning hours. “This initiative not only helps reduce dust and air pollution around the society but also cleans the leaves of plants, allowing them to grow better,” said Praveen Malik, RWA president. “We have been following this practice for nearly three years now. Recently, we also installed anti-smog guns, and the difference is quite visible. The AQI drops by around 50 to 60 points, according to our private air quality monitors,” he added.
However, experts have raised safety concerns. NB Nair, environmentalist and a retired scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, warned, “Under no condition should STP water be used for aerial spray. Even when STP water droplets dry off, the particulate matter containing pathogens will remain floating in the breathing zone for a very long time.”
At Vipul Greens, residents have also turned to anti-smog guns to combat the worsening haze. “This smog blanket is making everyone sick, and children and senior citizens are at the highest risk,” said Amit Jindal, RWA president. “We are using them for the first time. Earlier, we used to sprinkle water from the terrace, which did help, but the anti-smog guns are more effective in reducing toxic pollutant levels.”
Meanwhile, residents of Sectors 46, 48, 92, and areas near Dwarka Expressway said they have not seen any Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) trucks sprinkling water in their neighbourhoods. Responding to this, Sandeep Dhundhwal, executive engineer, MCG, said that 26 water trucks are currently deployed across the city, prioritising busy stretches such as Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Road. “MCG along with HSPCB has narrowed down some designated areas or red zones and we are prioritising these areas first,” he said.
Dhundhwal added that ten truck-mounted anti-smog guns have been ordered and are expected to arrive by the end of November, with delays attributed to approvals and sanctions.
Gurugram air quality improves
Gurugram on Monday recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 132 (“moderate”) at 4pm, according to the daily national bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) — a marked improvement from Sunday’s “poor” AQI of 236. This is the first time in four days that the city’s air quality has improved.
So far in October, Gurugram has recorded five “satisfactory” days in the first half of the month, with the cleanest air on October 7 (AQI 58). The district logged seven “moderate” days overall, but air quality plummeted to “extremely poor” (AQI 370) on October 21, the day after Diwali.