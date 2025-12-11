Gururgam: Four arrested for looting 23L from currency trading firm in Sector 57

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly looting ₹23.48 lakh from two employees of a currency exchange firm after taking them hostage inside a hotel room in Sector 57, said police on Wednesday. Investigators said that a fifth associate who operates from abroad is also involved. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police identified the suspects as Mohammad Talim alias Tanvir, 29, of Balwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli; Pammi alias Pomi (single name), 30, of Ramsarai; Rohit Kumar alias Nona, 26; and Navin Kumar, 26, of Bibipur, all in Jind. The crime branch arrested Talim from Gurugran and the rest three from Jind on Tuesday. Looted cash and items were yet to be recovered from them, said police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspects had contacted a currency exchange firm located in Sector 56 on November 1 asking for their help to convert $26000.

“The suspects had told the firm that they were staying in a hotel in Sector 57 following which two of the employees reached there on a motorcycle with ₹23.48 lakh in cash on November 2,” he said.

Turan said that once one of the suspects took the employees inside their room, three other suspects hiding inside the bathroom came out and took the two employees hostage at gunpoint.

Investigators said that they tied the limbs, closed their mouths with masking tapes and looted the cash they had brought for exchange along with their mobile phones and motorcycle.

Police said they fled from the room after locking it from outside. Later, hotel employees freed them after opening the room and alerted the police control room about the incident on the same day.

On complaint of one of the employees, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 309(4) (Robbery with restraint) and 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death, hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Sector 56 police station on the same day and the case was handed over the crime branch.

Investigators said that a fifth associate who operates from abroad is also involved. He is suspected to be the mastermind of the case and will be arrested soon.

During interrogation, it came to light that Pammi was wanted in a murder case of Mohan Garden police station in Delhi and he along with Rohit were wanted in a robbery case of City Narwana in Jind.

Police said Talim has four criminal cases against him in Gurugram, Hisar and Saharanpur, UP, Pammi has five cases against him at Rohtak, Jind, Hisar and Panipat and Rohit has five cases against him in Jind. Investigators said all four were taken on police-remand for interrogation after production before a court on Wednesday.