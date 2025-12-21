Hamilton Court road and Vyapar Kendra roads remain dug up, GMDA extends deadline to 2026

Residents and commuters along the Hamilton Court Road and Vyapar Kendra Road in Gurugram alleged that they are facing inconvenience as almost half a kilometre of the stretches on both the sides of roads remain dug up, causing congestion and delays. The dug up stretch seen near DLF phase 4 in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Both the roads were excavated last year in February for renovation work by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The works were initially scheduled to be completed by February this year, but the project still remains unfinished.

Commuters have expressed frustration due to the prolonged delay as the project has worsened traffic congestion and dust pollution, as the exposed dug-up stretch remains uncovered.

According to GMDA officials, the project aimed to convert the two busy 2.1 kilometer stretches into bidirectional roads. The project provides three lane main carriageways in each direction, along with two lane service roads on either side and designated parking space to cater to heavy traffic generated by Galleria, Vyapar Kendra, Millennium City Centre Metro Station, and Golf Course Road, and to address the parking needs of the area.

The plan also includes widening of service roads, adding cycle tracks and constructing footpaths and underground utility ducts to improve infrastructure.

“The area has been dug up since last year. Rather than beautification, it is causing inconvenience to regular commuters who have to pass through this route. This is a key road for commuting, and there is traffic congestion during peak hours of the day,” said Prabhjyot Singh Panesar, resident of DLF Phase 4.

“The problem isn’t just traffic congestion but also the dust coming from the dug-up stretch. There is no green cover on the dug up area, which causes significant inconvenience, especially for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders,” he added.

Sudhir Sachdeva, a resident of Sushant Lok, said the project has been progressing at a slow pace for the past 1.5 years. “Everyone knows the situation in Gurugram, the air quality index (AQI) is dangerously high. It feels like there is a lack of proper planning by the civic authorities,” he added.

When asked about the issue, Amit Godara, executive engineer at GMDA, said that the delays occurred due to shifting of electricity infrastructure of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and tree felling required for construction of the drainage and utility duct network.

“The matter was reviewed on December 12 in a meeting chaired by Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh, wherein the forest department and DHBVN were directed to provide encumbrance free land on priority. Following these directions, the pending issues are being progressively resolved,” he said.

“At present, approximately 75% of the work has been completed, and two additional lanes on the main carriageway have already been made accessible for vehicles to facilitate smooth traffic movement. The balance works are targeted for completion by March 2026,” he added.