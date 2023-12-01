Harassed by neighbour, 30-year-old Gurugram woman dies by suicide

Fed up with her neighbour a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday night, said police. Representational picture(File photo)

According to police, Anuradha was the mother of two children and lived with her husband and children. On Thursday night, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home when her husband was on duty.

An FIR for abetment of suicide has been registered against the accused at the Shivaji Nagar police station, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Kamal Singh, father of the deceased, Kiran Pal, a resident of Mohammadpur Jharsa village, used to come to his daughter's house in the absence of her husband. They had raised objections to this but he did not stop and was allegedly harassing his daughter.

“On Thursday I got information that my daughter Anuradha had committed suicide. This was only after she was forced by Kiran Pal over the phone at night. Due to this, she got mentally disturbed and ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Pal had been coming to the house of my daughter and was blackmailing her,” the victim's father said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Pal under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law.