Haryana asks NCRTC to ensure RRTS alignment has provision for future metro rail

The Haryana government has asked the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to plan the alignment and signalling system of the Sarai Kale Khan-Gurugram-Behrore Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in such a way that if a metro rail is ever built on this corridor, it can use the same track infrastructure. The state pointed out that the RRTS project in Meerut also incorporates the local metro rail. NCRTC has planned to set up an RRTS rail project from Gurugram Iffco Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The government also said it would provide 40 acres of land to set up an RRTS depot at either Pachgaon or Dharuhera in joint ownership with NCRTC. The state gave these directions during a meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Naib Singh Saini on May 5 to discuss the revised detailed project reports of the SNB (Sarai Kale Khan-Nimrana-Behrore) RRTS project and the Delhi-Karnal RRTS project.

“NCRTC has been directed to plan the alignment and signalling systems of the corridor in such a manner that, should a metro system be proposed in the future along alignment, the same track infrastructure may be used as has been done in Meerut. This may necessitate the provision of appropriate station designs to accommodate future metro operations,” said a letter issued by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

The letter said that the Haryana government also asked NCRTC on May 5 to build the RRTS depot on the SNB corridor (Delhi-Gurugram-Behrore) at the terminal station instead of midway at Dharuhera, and to plan it along the lines of the depots in the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Karnal RRTS projects. “As the corridor ultimately connects to SNB in Rajasthan, it is proposed that the depot be located in Rajasthan if this alignment is ultimately finalised. The government of Rajasthan is requested to provide approximately 70 hectares of land for this purpose, especially in light of the planned extension to Alwar/Sotanala or to Jaipur, which would predominantly benefit the state of Rajasthan and its people,” the letter said.

The state government said that it will retain ownership of the 40 hectares of land in Dharuhera or Panchgaon and that it shall be responsible for commercial development on it. “It was also decided that land required by NCRTC temporarily for the construction phase shall be handed over only after the tender for construction has been floated and before the award of tender,” it added.

According to the revised detailed project report (DPR), construction for the 102km corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to SNB via Gurugram is expected to begin in August 2026, with completion targeted for November 2031. The project cost is pegged at ₹35,000 crore, to be jointly borne by the government of India and the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Puneet Vats, spokesperson, NCRTC, when asked about the proposal to run a metro train on the RRTS corridor, said that metro trains are already being run in the Meerut RRTS system in areas where population is densely located. “This is for the first time that metro trains are being run in an RRTS corridor as there is no requirement for a separate track. Metro stations are at short distances and in densely populated corridors it is feasible to operationalise metro trains on same RRTS track. In SNB and Karnal projects, the same can be done depending on feasibility,” he said.