Chandigarh, An explosion in Haryana's Bahadurgarh that claimed the lives of a woman and her three children was allegedly orchestrated by her husband after he killed the four, police said on Sunday. The man, who was injured in the blast, has been arrested. Haryana blast: Man arrested for killing wife, his three children

The accused, Haripal Singh, a transporter from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, was arrested after investigations revealed that the deaths were not accidental but a well-planned conspiracy. Deputy Commissioner of Police , Bahadurgarh, Mayank Mishra said.

On Saturday evening, fire tenders doused the flames in the house in Sector 9 of Bahadurgarh, and recovered four bodies from the house. Initially, police suspected that the explosion had occurred due to a blast in the air conditioner compressor.

However, further investigation revealed that Singh first made is family unconscious by administering them to sleeping pills, then strangled them with a rope and attacked them with a sharp weapon, the officer said.

He later poured fuel on them and set them on fire, he added.

The accused also attempted to kill himself but backed out, though he had already written a suicide note, that police recovered from the house, he said.

In the note, he had detailed the whole story while making serious allegations against his sister and brother-in-law, Mishra said.

He said that a case was registered against Singh and he was arrested on Sunday.

Singh was found injured at the scene on Saturday and was referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

These bodies were identified to be of his 38-year-old wife, 11-year-old daughter, and his two sons aged 17 and 9.

The DCP, along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar, Bahadurgarh City Station House Officer and a forensic team was called to the spot for a through inspection, officials said.

During the search, a bottle containing petrol was recovered and a suicide note were recovered from the room, they said.

It was found that the blast in the air conditioner's internal unit occurred only after the fire, police said.

In his 12-page note, Singh alleged that his sister and brother-in-law had fraudulently got his house registered in their name, police further said.

He also wrote that he was going to commit suicide with the whole family, they added.

"I tried to save my children from them. That is why I rented a house in Bahadurgarh in Sector 9 by giving a wrong identity. Now I am tired of running around. That is why I am embracing death along with my family," police said citing the note.

