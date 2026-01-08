Haryana budget to be employment-oriented, industry-friendly: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state government aims to make the upcoming budget employment-orientated and industry-friendly, with a focus on strengthening the industry and manufacturing sectors, which he described as central to Haryana’s economy. The chief minister said the government was focused on ensuring that budget announcements translate into implementation on the ground. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Addressing entrepreneurs during a pre-budget consultation meeting in Gurugram, Saini said the state’s economic planning is being aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat–2047. “To ensure Haryana’s leading contribution to a developed India, the budget will prioritise industrial growth, job creation and ease of doing business,” he said.

Saini said the pre-budget consultations were intended to create a more enabling ecosystem for industry by incorporating practical suggestions from stakeholders. Recalling similar consultations held last year, he said 71 suggestions received from industry representatives were incorporated into the budget. For 2025–26, he said a provision of about ₹1,951.43 crore was made for the industries and labour departments, of which ₹873.51 crore has already been utilised. He added that stakeholders could also submit inputs through an AI chatbot to broaden participation.

The chief minister said the government was focused on ensuring that budget announcements translate into implementation on the ground. He said allocations for the industries and labour departments were increased by 129.37% in the previous budget. As part of worker welfare initiatives, land has been earmarked for dormitories and single-room accommodations, including 5 acres in IMT Bawal, 2.76 acres in IMT Faridabad and 5.47 acres in IMT Sohna. He added that around 5,800 acres have been identified for the expansion of IMT Kharkhoda, to be acquired under the Industrial Policy–2022.

Saini said the government would give special attention to budgetary provisions for industrial development and that more concrete and implementable suggestions would make the budget more effective. “Every suggestion is a guiding input, and all proposals will be examined seriously,” he said.

Outlining infrastructure plans, Saini said a 10,000-acre satellite city is proposed in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, and a wholesale market is planned in Rai. He reiterated the government’s commitment to setting up an electric vehicle park and said a detailed project report for a ₹70,000-crore Regional Rapid Transit System project has been prepared, with tenders to be floated soon. The RRTS is proposed to connect Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal and Alwar. He also said a convention centre is planned in Manesar and that a labour court will be constructed at Bawal at a cost of ₹26 lakh.

Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said industrial development would be key to achieving Viksit Bharat–2047 and that continuous engagement with industry would help shape an inclusive budget.

Industry representatives raised concerns around skilling requirements. Vinod Bapna, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Gurugram, said Haryana would require nearly 100,000 additional skilled workers over the next five years in view of increased production by companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, JCB and Suzuki. A representative of Caparo Marutialso flagged the need for enhanced budgetary allocation for skill development.

Participants from industries across Gurugram, Manesar, Bawal and Faridabad described the consultation under the Haryana Vision–2047 programme as a platform for direct interaction with the chief minister and senior officials and said their suggestions were heard during the meeting.