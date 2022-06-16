Haryana Class 12 board exam results out, girls bag top three positions

Rohtak: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 board examination results, with 87.08% of the students passing with flying colours.

The results for the board examination which were held in March this year were available on the board’s official website https://bseh.org.in from 5pm onwards on Wednesday.

According to officials, the top three positions were secured by girls. Kajal, a student of KCM Senior Secondary School in Rohtak’s Nindana, topped the examination by securing 498 out of 500 marks. Two students — Muskan from Jind’s Narwana, and Sakshi from Kurukshetra’s Pehowa — shared the second position with 496 marks each. Shruti and Poonam from Hisar and Palwal, respectively, ranked third by securing 495 marks each.

In distance mode, the pass rate of students who appeared for the examination was 73.28%; and 1,223 out of the total 1,669 students passed.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said 213,000 out of the total 245,000 students who appeared for the examination passed, and the compartment figure stood at 23,604. “Girls have outshone boys. The pass rate for girls was 90.51%, while for boys it was 83.96%. Students from rural areas are ahead of the ones in urban areas, with a success rate of 87.71%. The pass rate in urban areas was 85.96%. The pass rate for private schools was 89.72%, while 85.46% of the students from government schools passed the Class 12 board examination,” Singh said.

In 2021, board examinations for classes 10 and 12 could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and all the Class 12 students were declared “passed”. Around 80.34% students passed the Class 12 board examination in 2020, 74.48% in 2019, 63.84% in 2018, 64.5% in 2017, and 62.40% in 2016, according to official data.