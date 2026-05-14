The Haryana education department has approved a budget of around ₹1.4 crore for redevelopment of the Government Primary School (boys) in Farrukhnagar, with construction work expected to begin next week after repeated delays caused by labour shortages, officials said. Haryana clears ₹1.4 cr for Farrukhnagar school redevelopment

School authorities said the school currently has 126 students studying in only two classrooms and a verandah, leading to severe space constraints and difficulties in conducting classes.

Officials said the new building will include five classrooms, one activity room and a principal office.

“Separate toilets for boys and girls and improved drinking water facilities will also be added to the campus,” said Poonam Kundu Punia, sub-divisional officer (civil), Gurugram.

She added that the department’s junior engineer, Sufiyar Khan, has already inspected the site and approved the proposed work. According to officials, the engineer has also written to the contractor to begin construction at the earliest.

Teachers at the school said the poor condition of the building has persisted for years.

“Students from multiple classes often have to be accommodated together because of space constraints,” one of the teachers said on condition of anonymity.

Teachers added that the shortage of space has worsened, as two ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are currently residing on the school premises.

The school presently has four junior basic training (JBT) teachers on record, but two women teachers are on leave due to departmental proceedings, leaving only two teachers to manage all academic activities.

Councillor Vinay Kumar said the agency executing the project has already been issued directions by the department. “Construction work is likely to begin within the next 10 days,” he said.