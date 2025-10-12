Haryana clears extension of RRTS link from Dharuhera to Bawal

The Haryana government has approved the extension of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Dharuhera to Bawal, officials said. The decision is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters and industrial workers, and enhance access to one of Haryana’s largest industrial hubs, they added. The project was initially planned to terminate at Dharuhera. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The project, which was initially planned to terminate at Dharuhera, has now received in-principle approval for extension up to Bawal. The move reportedly followed Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh’s objections during a meeting held on September 18, where he questioned the decision to restrict the corridor to Dharuhera, officials said. Subsequently, Singh wrote to Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging reconsideration of the corridor’s alignment.

Responding to Singh, the Haryana government on September 26 informed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) of its decision to extend the corridor. The communication, sent by Chandrashekhar Khare, managing director of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), stated that the government had “after detailed deliberations decided to extend the corridor to Bawal.”

Khare’s letter further clarified that all decisions taken in the May 2025 meeting chaired by the Chief Minister would remain valid, with the word “Dharuhera” now replaced by “Bawal.” It also noted that any future extension beyond Bawal, such as towards Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan, would have to be funded by the respective state government.

Earlier, during a joint meeting of officials from HMRTC, NCRTC, and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana’s approval for the RRTS project had been limited to Dharuhera. When Singh questioned the rationale for ending the corridor there, officials cited uncertainty over projected ridership beyond Dharuhera. However, Singh disagreed, arguing that Bawal’s industrial base and expanding multi-modal logistics hub made it an essential stop for the RRTS line.

Welcoming the decision, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said, “Bawal is one of Haryana’s most vital industrial regions, and extending Namo Bharat up to this point is necessary for both workers and industries. I will continue to push for the project’s further extension to Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan in the next phase, in coordination with the Centre and the Rajasthan government.”

He added that he would personally pursue Cabinet approval in Delhi to ensure that construction of the extended stretch begins at the earliest. With this, a long-pending demand for better connectivity in southern Haryana has moved closer to reality, strengthening economic and transport linkages between Gurugram, Rewari, and Rajasthan’s industrial clusters.